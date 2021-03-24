Missing Sumter woman found dead was hit by car, officials say

Rebecca Brown, of Sumter, was last seen March 17 when she was out with friends. (Source: Sumter PD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 4:06 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have revealed the cause of death for a missing Sumter woman found dead on S. Guignard Drive.

The autopsy was preformed on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina and shows that 23-year-old Rebecca Danielle Brown died of blunt force injuries.

Officials believe Brown was hit by a vehicle on S. Guignard Drive.

The next of kin has been notified and the Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

