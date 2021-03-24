Man found dead on I-20 in Lexington Co. had been shot to death, officials say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man whose body was found on the interstate in Lexington County on Tuesday night has been identified.
The coroner said Torrian Oree, 21, of Edgefield, had been shot multiple times before he was found dead around 7 p.m. on Interstate 20 East.
State troopers shut down several miles of I-20 after Oree’s body was found just east of exit 51, which is for Longs Pond Road.
The interstate was closed until around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as investigators collected evidence and spoke to witnesses.
Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.
