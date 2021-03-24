Lexington Medical hosting vaccination event at Swansea High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced it will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event at Swansea High School.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Appointments are required.
Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine but do not have access to a computer or the internet can call (803)-739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A Lexington Medical Center representative will assist them with scheduling an appointment.
The vaccinations given on Saturday will be the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Lexington Medical Center will return to Swansea High School on Saturday, April 17 to administer second doses.
Participants will receive an appointment time for a second dose during their first visit. Interpreters will be on-site to assist members of the Spanish-speaking community.
“We want to vaccinate as many people as possible against the COVID-19 virus and are grateful for the support of community partners as we work to keep everyone healthy and safe,” President and CEO of Lexington Medical Center Tod Augsburger said.
“Swansea is pleased to partner with Lexington Medical Center. As a community, we want to come together, be vaccinated, and go back to normalcy in our lives,” Mayor of Swansea Jerald Sanders said.
Upon arriving for a vaccine appointment, individuals will need to present a driver’s license or identification card. All citizens receiving a vaccine must qualify under the current guidelines outlined by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
For a full list of who is eligible to receive a vaccine, visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.
To sign up to receive the vaccine in Swansea, visit //LexMed.com/SwanseaVax.
To date, Lexington Medical Center has administered more than 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.