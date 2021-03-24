Lexington Co. man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug possession, distribution

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the possession and distribution of several drugs.
Michael Jason Harwell has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
“Prosecuting drug cases is extremely important in Lexington County particularly cases involving fentanyl. We have seen far too many deaths as a result of fentanyl distribution in our county. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted this investigation and their hard work continues to make our community safer,” Solicitor Rick Hubbard said.
On September 30, 2019, deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that fled from law enforcement.
Upon arrival, deputies found Harwell. He admitted to driving the vehicle and fleeing from deputies because his license was suspended. Deputies searched the van and found heroin inside of a cigarette pack. Harwell later admitted to possessing the heroin.
On August 18, 2020, while out on bond, Harwell was found at the Quality Inn and Suites in Cayce by the Lexington County Fugitive Task Force. Law enforcement agents said they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the hotel room.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to the hotel with a search warrant and located a large amount of what was believed to be a heroin and fentanyl mixture, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia. An analysis determined that the drugs were pure fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Harwell admitted to investigators that the narcotics were his and that he was selling the drugs. He admitted to purchasing approximately seven grams every other day for distribution purposes. He also admitted to being aware of individuals who had purchased drugs from him and overdosed.
Investigators gained access to Harwell’s cell phone. An extraction report revealed evidence of Harwell dealing heroin and fentanyl, as well as, advertising its potency to buyers.
“Fentanyl is presenting a growing problem here in Lexington County and is another deadly manifestation of the opioid epidemic sweeping the country,” Assistant Solicitor Kyle Smith said. “Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous substance in the hands of dealers and addicts, and their work has made Lexington County safer today.”
Harwell has prior convictions for a hit-and-run, receiving stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, and financial transaction card theft.
He will be transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin serving his prison sentence.
Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitors Kyle Smith and Matt Edgerton prosecuted this case.
