‘Let’s open that can of worms right now’: Rice addresses impeachment vote with Grand Strand residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After being censured by the South Carolina GOP for voting to impeach President Donald Trump, Congressman Tom Rice is spending the week getting feedback from his constituents.
He’s hosting a series of “Coffee with a Congressman” events through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
From I-73 development to Native American designations, to veteran’s affairs, the topics at Rice’s “Coffee with a Congressman” knew no bounds.
But one topic he was sure would come up, was his decision to impeach the former president. He decided to address the controversial issue right away, and he defended his vote with the message he’s stuck to the past few months.
“They were shouting, ‘Hang Mike Pence,’” said Rice during his Tuesday event at Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach. “Pence was there with his wife and daughter. The president tweeted, in the midst of it, ‘Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what we needed him to do.’”
“I think the way he handled it, coming in and addressing it right away was the right thing to do,” said Teresa Meyer after the event.
Rice knew that his decision wasn’t a popular one after seeing some of the comments on the event’s Facebook post. One stated that he didn’t vote the way his constituents wanted him to.
“I want to hear their opinions,” said Rice. “They have a right to get things off their chests and for me to hear it. That’s part of it.”
After he addressed it in the beginning, it never came up again. Instead, people like Meyer got a chance to ask about some local issues.
“We already have gun violence and it’s too much for law enforcement to have to police, so I wanted to see where he was at on open carry,” Meyer said.
Rice candidly addressed a question about a bill he introduced to grant Native American status to a South Carolina tribe and said the outlook is “bleak” because other tribes aren’t supporting it.
Many of the questions surrounded veteran’s affairs and health care.
Damien Triouleyre drove down from North Myrtle Beach for the meeting because he’s hoping to get Waites Island and Little River Neck preserved.
“I was very happy to have the chance to ask Congressman Rice if there’s anything he can do to help preserve it,” said Triouleyre.
Rice was prepared to handle questions about the impeachment vote, and even though he didn’t have to, he’s glad he got the chance to hear about other issues from his constituents.
“Haven’t been able to do many of these in the past year because of the COVID thing, but I try to be available to people,” said Rice. “This is the first round I’ve done since COVID.”
Rice was in Georgetown on Monday, Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and will end this “Coffee with a Congressman” series on Wednesday in Florence. It will be at Bazen’s Family Restaurant at 2:30 p.m.
