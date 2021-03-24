I-20 E closed after body found on interstate in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have closed part of Interstate 20 after finding a man’s body on the interstate Tuesday night.
I-20 East between exits 51 and 55 is closed at this time. For reference, exit 51 is the exit for Longs Pond Road and exit 55 is for SC 6.
Deputies have set up a crime scene and are interviewing people, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
The man’s body was found just east of exit 51, officials confirmed to WIS.
Right now they are calling the incident a death investigation.
Investigators are collecting potential evidence and “processing the immediate area around the body,” deputies said.
State troopers have set up a detour but drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if they can.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
