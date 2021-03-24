First Alert Forecast: Warmer temps and plenty of clouds, next chance of showers/storms by Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are warming up this week, then a few showers and storms possible Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Cloudy and warm today with mid 70s and a few sprinkles possible (20%).
· Mid 80s by Thursday and Friday, expect plenty of clouds too.
· A cold front brings a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Friday. Rain chances are around 40%.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday and Sunday with warm temps.
First Alert Weather Story:
Skies are mostly cloudy to cloudy today. Warmer air is pushing into the Midlands from the southwest and will bring the clouds and a 20% chance of some showers and sprinkles. Expect highs to reach the mid 70s.
Thursday a strong warm front moves north of the region. Winds pick up and gust up to around 20mph. The strong southern flow gets our temps in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 20% chance of some scattered showers.
Friday we have a weak cold front approaching. This brings a 40% chance of some mid morning to lunchtime showers and thunder. Morning lows are in the upper 60s. The front is rather weak, and temperatures still reach the mid 80s.
We have some sunshine to start off our Saturday, then clouds return as a stationary boundary sets up over the Southeast. This boundary could fire off some showers and storms by the afternoon. Chances are around 30%. Temperatures are still really warm. Morning lows are around 60 and highs reach the low 80s.
A strong cold front moves in Sunday. This increases our chance of rain to 50%, we could also see some thunder with it as well. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 70s.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Even Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Around (50%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
