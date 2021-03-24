First Alert Forecast: Get ready for much warmer weather and our next chance for rain and storms...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much warmer weather ahead along with our next chance for storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A stray sprinkle or shower could develop, but most areas will be dry. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
· Much warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s.
· A cold front brings a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two on Friday. Rain chances are around 40% for now.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 40% Saturday, then up to 60% on Sunday.
· Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday, upper 70s on Sunday, then the upper 60s on Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas should remain dry. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
On Thursday, highs will climb into the mid 80s. We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two could develop (20% chance). Your day will not be a washout. Winds may be a bit on the gusty side, so keep that in mind.
Highs will reach the mid 80s on Friday.
A cold front will move in from the west, giving way to some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Things could change, so stay tuned. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our winds will be a bit gusty, too, on Friday.
Some unsettled weather is expected this weekend. Saturday has a 40% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 80s.
Storm chances go up to 60% by Sunday as another cold front pushes into the Midlands. An Alert Day may be posted for Sunday, but we’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Highs in the upper 70s. We’ll keep you posted.
Cooler weather moves in for Monday with highs in the upper 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Not As Cool. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Much Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Around (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
