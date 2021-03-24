Father of Five Points hit-and-run victim begs driver to come forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father in Columbia is pleading for the driver of the vehicle that hit his son to come forward.
Jorg Hohmann is the father of the hit-and-run victim in Five Points last weekend.
19-year-old Laer Hohmann was visiting his dad and brother in Columbia from Hilton Head, SC. He was in Five Points with his brother when they got separated. That’s when they say Laer was hit by a car.
Police believe that car is a 2011-2014 Black Dodge Charger.
Jorg Hohmann says his son was missing for 12 hours before they located him at the hospital.
He said it is so hard to look at his son because his face had so many injuries. He also suffered a broken leg and a broken vertebra in his neck.
Jorg Hohmann said his son is really lucky because the injuries could have been worse, or he could have been killed.
Jorg says he’s not mad at the driver because he understands people might panic in that situation, but the person needs to take responsibility for what they have done.
Laer’s father said his son could have been hit by another car, but fortunately there were two girls who ran to his rescue and protected him while paramedics arrived.
Now Jorg just wants the person who did this to come forward.
“Just do the right thing,” said Jorg Hohmann. “I don’t blame them for fleeing. Especially if it’s somebody his age. They had to be scared out of their mind, but still you have to take responsibility for your actions. I don’t take ill will, but there is a responsibility that has to be met.”
If you have any information on the car, you are urged to contact police. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
