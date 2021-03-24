Carolina Cookin’: Railroad BBQ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Cookin’ is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to top-notch food in the Midlands. This week, we’re heading over to Railroad BBQ on Hampton St. in Columbia!
From Texas-style slow cooked brisket to pulled pork and pulled chicken, this restaurant is a BBQ lover’s dream! With historic original pictures and artifacts on almost every visible surface in the building, this spot is like a museum and a South Carolina cookout wrapped in one.
You can visit the Railroad BBQ website to see if anything catches your eye by clicking here.
If you know a South Carolina restaurant that Miranda and Greg should check out for Carolina Cookin’, just send an email with the restaurant name and location to mparnell@wistv.com, and we’ll try to head that way!
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.