South Carolina woman celebrates 99th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is happy to help celebrate a Columbia woman turning 99 years old.
Mrs. Maxine Palmer Canzater was born March 24, 1922 in a house in Blythewood. She was the fourth of 12 children.
Her family said she got married at the age of 18 to George Canzater and they enjoyed 51 loving years of marriage before his death in 1991.
She and George had 12 children together. She has sadly outlived four of her children and all of her siblings.
Mrs. Maxine’s legacy has grown to 41 grandchildren, more than 60 great-grandchildren and more than 15 great-great-grandchildren! To them, and to her church and community members, she is affectionately known as Aunt Mac.
“Let her strength and legacy continue in our family and the community,” her family wrote. “With that, there is no greater love.”
Mrs. Maxine worked and retired from the Midlands Center, a care facility in Columbia.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she was also very active in her family’s home church, Bethel Baptist in Blythewood, and the Blythewood Ladies Club at the Roberson Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.