Second suspect charged in murder of Orangeburg County school teacher

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a second suspect charged in the murder of an Orangeburg County teacher.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion has been charged in the 2020 murder of 49-year-old Karl Williams. Guinyard was extradited from Florida.

He is the second suspect arrested in the case. Aloysius Green, Jr., 18, was taken into custody and charged with murder in January.

The two are charged in the Dec. 14, 2020 shooting death of Williams. The sheriff’s office said Williams and a relative were inside their home on Myers Road when Williams was shot.

A report states that a witness inside the home told investigators the victim was shot when he responded to a knock at the front door.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the investigation into the case is continuing.

