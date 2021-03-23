Night of Hope offers a lifetime of hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be it in your family, your job, your health, or just the day-to-day routine of life, there’s an effort underway on the northeast side of Richland County to give you hope.
Erik Estep is the pastor of Village Church in Blythewood - the host of this evening’s Night of Hope. He says the evening will impact your life and direct you to the hope our world is looking for.
Night of Hope is at 7:00 p.m., March 23 at Doko Meadows Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in Blythewood.
The former football chaplain for the University of South Carolina, Adrian Despres, is the speaker. The Village Band will be performing, as well. The event is free.
