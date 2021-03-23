Mother on mission to make Five Points safer after son badly beaten

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia mother wants more answers after her son was badly beaten leaving a bar in Five Points.
All she knows is that her son was out with friends on Saint Patrick’s Day and then he was in the hospital with major injuries.
Several pictures she shared of her 24-year-old son Logan Adkins show he was beaten badly.
“Every college has a bar district and I loved it here,” said Allen Adkins. “We had great memories here, but it’s not safe anymore.”
Allen is upset because she doesn’t know what happened.
Logan’s friend, Blake McGuirt, was with him that night at closing and left while Logan was waiting on his ride.
“He was minding his own business so I left and got a call the next morning from her,” said McGuirt.
Logan’s mom called McGuirt saying her son was in the surgical trauma unit. Now he has broken bones, a concussion, memory loss and has to go to a rehab facility for two weeks after being released from the hospital.
Allen says police tell her even though there are cameras around there’s no video of what happened.
“That’s not acceptable. More cameras, more lighting. That’s all I ask,” said Allen Adkins.
Logan’s friend Blake is sure someone knows something.
“There’s no way there is not a single person who didn’t see anything that could just shed some light on how it went down,” said McGuirt.
Now Allen Adkins is making it her mission to make Five Points safer.
“They should have a fun place to come, but right now it’s not safe,” said Allen Adkins.
Representative Seth Rose said he’s trying to get more cameras and lighting in the Five Points area
