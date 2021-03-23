Missing 23-year-old woman found dead in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 23-year-old woman reported missing one week ago has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Rebecca Brown, of Sumter, was last seen March 17 when she was out with friends. She walked off from the Sumter Stop and was reported missing after 9 p.m. that night.
Searches on the ground and in the air started that night, with help from SLED and specialized K-9 units.
Sumter police said her body was found around noon Tuesday along the same road where she was last seen -- South Guignard Drive. A passerby reported seeing a body lying in a grassy area off the road, officers said.
Brown’s cause of death has not been shared, but police said it is considered “suspicious” at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The investigation is being handled by the Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
