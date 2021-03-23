Lexington Co. sex offender receives maximum sentence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County sex offender received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty on Tuesday.
Kyle Allen Brown, 27, pled guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – third degree. Brown is also required to register as a sex offender and will be electronically monitored for the rest of his life.
Circuit Court Judge Walton J. McLeod, IV sentenced Brown to 15 years in prison. There were no plea negotiations in this case.
Officials say Brown sexually assaulted the minor inside his home in the Batesburg area of Lexington County between December 26, 2017, and February 28, 2018. Brown reportedly told the minor not to tell anyone about what occurred, and he subsequently moved to Indiana.
The minor reported the assault in early 2020 after attending a school assembly on Erin’s Law.
The case was then investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Brown was extradited from Indiana for prosecution.
Brown has no prior criminal record and is being transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin service of his prison sentence.
