2 teen stepbrothers from Louisville shot in Panama City Beach, 1 dead

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WAVE/WJHG) - Two teen boys shot in Panama City Beach, Fla., overnight were from Louisville, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. (Central time) Tuesday, Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman told Gray News station WJHG. One of the boys, age 14, died from his injuries. The condition of the other, also 14 years old, was not immediately available. The boys were step-brothers, WAVE 3 News has learned.
A Panama City Beach spokeswoman confirmed to Gray News station WKYT in Lexington that “it appears both the victims and the shooter are from the Louisville, KY area. The shooter lived locally, but that was originally where he was from.”
The spokeswoman said the one who survived already has been released from the hospital where he was treated. The boys were on vacation with their family.
The suspected shooter is in custody, Whitman said, and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.
Police are unsure of a motive.
The shootings happened at the Shores of Panama, a 23-story resort on the Gulf of Mexico.
