First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking much warmer weather along with our next chance for storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much warmer weather and our next chance for storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. We can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most areas will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
· Wednesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two could develop (20%). Highs will be warm, reaching the mid 70s.
· Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
· A cold front brings a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Friday. Rain chances are around 40% for now.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas should remain dry. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A weak weather system could produce a few isolated showers Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20%. We’re not expecting rain all day. It will be warm. Highs will reach the mid 70s0
For Thursday, highs will climb into the low to mid 80s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two could develop (20% chance).
Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Friday. A cold front will move in from the west, giving way to some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. We’ve adjusted the rain chances to 40% for now. Things could change, so stay tuned. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Some unsettled weather is expected this weekend. Saturday has a 40% chance of rain and storms with highs near 80. Storm chances go up to 60% by Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Even Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Around (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
