FIRST ALERT - Cloudy and getting warmer throughout the rest of the week

By Adam Clark | March 22, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 4:37 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got clouds and temperatures are rising by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Expect temperatures to continue to climb this week.
  • Warmer temperatures reach the 80s Thursday - Saturday
  • Few shower chances today through Thursday.
  • Better chance of showers with some thunder on Friday (60%).
First Alert Weather Forecast

Clouds are moving in this morning. We can expect temps to be slightly cooler than yesterday because of the additional clouds. We cannot rule out a 20% chance of a sprinkle in the afternoon hours. A coastal low to our east and another low to our west are bringing us the cloud coverage.

A warm front pushes north Wednesday and that will warm temps a little. Still expecting mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Morning lows are in the mid 50s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and sprinkles.

A stronger warm front attached to a low pressure just to our west will get our high temperatures in the low 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and also a 20% chance of some showers Thursday.

Friday we remain in the low 80s as a cold front moves in from the west. This front will kick off a 60% chance of some showers and thunder. As of now it looks to be below severe weather limits, but we will keep an eye on it!

Saturday we have low 80s for highs and a 40% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon. A stationary boundary sits over the region and will fire off some showers throughout the weekend.

  • Today: Cloudy and Warm. 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
  • Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
  • Thursday: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers (20%) Highs in the low 80s.
  • Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunder. Highs in the low 80s.
  • Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.