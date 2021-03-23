Employee charged in deadly motorcycle shop shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been charged in the connection with the violent confrontation between rival gangs that left one man dead and three others injured at Capital City Cycles on March 11.
According to Sheriff Leon Lott, Dawonda Thomas-Powell, 49, was arrested Monday and is charged with assault by mob in the first degree and obstruction. Sheriff Lott says she was an employee at Capital City Cycles.
Officials say Thomas-Powell conspired with gang members to confront the opposing gang and after the incident she attempted to conceal her involvement.
Three other people have been previously charged in connection with this incident. James Hill is charged with murder, assault by mob first degree, Kristopher Wheat is charged with assault by mob first degree, obstruction, and unlawful possession of a pistol, and Corey Booth is charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.
Thomas-Powell was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.