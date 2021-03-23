Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked during Wednesday’s media session about his reaction to the 13 lawsuits including six on Monday that have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual or inappropriate conduct.
“Certainly we were disappointed to see his name in the news and all that’s going on,” Swinney said. “But, I love Deshaun Watson. He is like a son to me. That’s how I love him. As far as all the legal stuff, it will take its course and all that stuff. I can’t speculate or comment on that stuff.”
