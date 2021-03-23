CPD: Man killed in single-vehicle collision on Bull St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a single-collision that killed one person.
The accident occurred shortly before midnight on Bull Street.
Officials say the vehicle struck a guardrail, overcorrected, crossed two lanes, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.
The Traffic Safety Unit investigated this incident.
