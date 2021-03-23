Clemson earns consensus No. 1 ranking

TopDrawerSoccer.com announced Tuesday morning that Clemson freshman defender Hamady Diop had been named to its Team of the Week. The honor comes after Diop’s game-winning goal from the penalty spot in the 87th minute against NC State. Diop’s goal was the first of his career and came in just his third appearance for Clemson. Against the Wolfpack, Diop played 90 minutes at center-back while also registering two shots.