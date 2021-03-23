Charleston Co. teacher assistant placed on leave while social media comments investigated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District confirmed it has placed a teacher assistant on administrative leave while the district investigates allegedly inappropriate comments made on social media.
District spokesperson Andy Pruitt confirmed Tuesday morning the district employee works at Angel Oak Elementary School.
Pruitt responded to questions about a post from a CCSD employee shared on Facebook about the entire Georgetown University basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem during the NCAA tournament. The article the employee shared pointed out the team went on to lose its match up against Colorado 96-73.
With the share of the article, the employee reportedly wrote, “That Karma... she surely is a b****” and added four laughing emojis.
Another person commented on the post, asking, “Didn’t slaves kneel for their masters?”
The CCSD employee then replied to that comment, saying, “Excellent point!!!”
Pruitt did not identify the employee by name.
