Celebrate National Puppy Day with your furry friends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - March 23, 2021 is National Puppy Day and WIS is ready to celebrate!
Send us your pictures and you could see your pup on TV during WIS Midday from noon to 1 p.m., or WIS News at 4 p.m. Just click “add media” below:
Here are five fun facts about puppies from the Farmers Almanac:
- Puppies spend up to 20 hours a day sleeping, which helps develop their brain, bodies, and immune system. In comparison, human babies spend about 16 hours a day sleeping.
- Puppies are toothless until they are about 4 weeks old. Their hearing and vision aren’t fully developed until this time as well.
- Researchers have discovered that looking at pictures of puppies can actually help you focus better.
- Puppies start their canine vocalization at around 3 weeks of age, with full barks at around 16 weeks.
- They have all their adult teeth by the time they’re 6 months old.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.