Cagle tabbed NFCA Player of the Week

Cagle led Clemson to its fifth consecutive series sweep and 17th straight victory at Louisville this past weekend, helping the Tigers become one of just three teams in the country with at least 17 straight wins. In addition to making a huge impact in the circle, Cagle was exceptional at the plate after hitting .643 (9-for-14) with two home runs, six RBIs and slugged 1.143. In Clemson’s third game against the Cardinals, she went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Her peak performance offensively came in Sunday’s victory when she went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a double and accounted for all four of the Tigers’ RBIs, in addition to recording her second complete-game win of the series. The Yorktown, Virginia native set the tone with a 2-RBI double to give Clemson its lead, which it never relinquished for the remainder of Sunday’s series finale. Cagle also homered in back-to-back at bats to record her second multi-home-run effort of the season and fourth of her career. Cagle’s .643 batting average contrasted with her opposing batters’ average of .182.