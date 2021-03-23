1 arrested, 2 wanted after gun deal leads to shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for two men in connection with a gun deal that led to a shooting.
Octavious Jonathan Brock, 19, and Dywain Ca Mel McKenzie, 20, are both being charged with conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of kidnapping.
Brock’s brother, 17-year-old Justice Brock, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of kidnapping. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and will be charged as an adult.
On March 17, police were dispatched to Maxwell Avenue after receiving reports about a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man who had been injured. The man was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
A short time later, police were dispatched to a residence on King Street where they found Dywain Ca Mel McKenzie. He had also been shot.
Deputies were also dispatched to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where Justice Brock had been dropped off for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Officers determined the three suspects and the injured man met at the Maxwell Avenue location to exchange firearms. At some point, the exchange turned into a robbery and then a shooting.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about Brock and McKenzie’s whereabouts should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. A cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.