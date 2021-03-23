Abrams earns SEC Co-Runner of the Week honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina opening weekend of outdoor action led to senior sprint Aliyah Abrams named the SEC Runner of the Week laurels on Tuesday, the conference office announced.
Abrams turned in a 400m time of 52.01 last Saturday at the Tiger Track Classic in Auburn, Ala., which sits atop the national lists after the first official week of outdoor track and field across Division I. Later that afternoon Abrams anchored the women’s 4x400m relay team that currently has the second-fastest time in the country this season with Abrams’ anchor leg clocking in with a sub-52 split.
The honor is the first weekly conference honor for Carolina since the 2019 season when the Gamecocks won seven SEC Athlete of the Week laurels. For Abrams it is her fourth conference honor of her career at South Carolina.
South Carolina returns to Sheila & Morris Cregger Track for the first time since 2019 on March 26-27, for the Weems Baskin. The meet begins at 10 a.m. ET each day with field events and track events starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Please note that no spectators are allowed unless on the player-pass list.
