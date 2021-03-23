Abrams earns SEC Co-Runner of the Week honor

Abrams turned in a 400m time of 52.01 last Saturday at the Tiger Track Classic in Auburn, Ala., which sits atop the national lists after the first official week of outdoor track and field across Division I. Later that afternoon Abrams anchored the women’s 4x400m relay team that currently has the second-fastest time in the country this season with Abrams’ anchor leg clocking in with a sub-52 split.