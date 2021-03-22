Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Walk-in vaccine clinics have been scheduled beginning Monday in Orangeburg County.
The clinics are scheduled at multiple locations in Orangeburg County and are scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last and are hosted by The Family Health Centers.
The walk-in vaccines are available for anyone currently in phase 1a and 1b of distribution.
The locations are as follows:
All times scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday
- Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park St., Neeses, SC
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday
- Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC
Wednesday
- Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Dr., Santee, SC
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Rd., Holly Hill, SC
Thursday
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC
Friday
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Rd., North, SC
- Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., Saint George, SC
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, please call 803-531-6900
