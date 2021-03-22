Troopers: Man driving wrong way dies in crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one man has died after driving the wrong way on a road and colliding with another driver.
Troopers say the crash was first reported at around 12:20 a.m. Monday. They responded to the scene located on Highway 301 near Lariot Road to find a 2015 Chevy Camaro had collided with a 2004 Honda Civic.
Reports say the Chevy was traveling in northbound lane of Highway 301 when it crashed into the Honda that was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 301.
Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts but the driver of the Honda died as a result of the crash.
The driver of the Chevy was reportedly transported to a local hospital.
More information on the deceased can be found by contacting the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Troopers say this crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.