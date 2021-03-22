3 suspects wanted in more than 20 Greek Village car break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police need your help identifying three suspects they say were involved in more than 20 incidents of vehicle tampering and thefts in the Greek Village area.
According to police, the incidents happened at 800 Blossom Street on February 28.
Officials say one of the suspects is a white male with a slim build, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white ball cap, a dark mask, dark long-sleeved shirt and pants. The second suspect is a white female, with long brown hair wearing a white shirt and dark coat. The third suspect is a white male with no further description.
According to officials, the male suspects were captured on video surveillance pulling on door handles and removing various items from numerous vehicles. Police say the suspects then placed the stolen items into their vehicle. Police believe that vehicle to be a white 2004-08 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a toolbox, a black bull bar on the front bumper, with white mirrors and pillar trim. The female suspect was later captured on video surveillance at the 711 on 12th Street in West Columbia, SC using a credit card stolen from one of the vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. All tips will remain anonymous. Officials are offering a cash reward up to a $1,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.
