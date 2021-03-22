3 suspects wanted in more than 20 Greek Village car break-ins

According to officials, the male suspects were captured on video surveillance pulling on door handles and removing various items from numerous vehicles. Police say the suspects then placed the stolen items into their vehicle. Police believe that vehicle to be a white 2004-08 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a toolbox, a black bull bar on the front bumper, with white mirrors and pillar trim. The female suspect was later captured on video surveillance at the 711 on 12th Street in West Columbia, SC using a credit card stolen from one of the vehicles.