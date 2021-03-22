Silver Alert issued for endangered teen in Matthews

By WBTV Web Staff | March 22, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 10:31 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old is missing in Matthews and there is concern for his safety.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for Kevin Byrd, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Matthews officials say Byrd last seen Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the Winberry Court area of Matthews.

Byrd is described as being around 5′9″ and 145 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with white stripes, blue jeans, and red and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

