RCSD searching for 73-year-old with dementia

Officials say he requires medication.

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 22, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 1:58 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help locating a missing man with dementia.

Police need your help locating James Bunker. (Source: RCSD)

According to deputies, James Bunker, 73, walked away from the NHC Nursing Facility on Parklane Road around 6:45 a.m. March 22.

Bunker is described as a white man with gray hair who is balding. Officials say he has dementia and requires medication.

Bunker was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, blue sweatpants and a green shirt. He is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Bunker’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

