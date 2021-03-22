Man accused of solicitation of a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a 52-year-old man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a minor.
Scott Robert Pless was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
An affidavit states that Pless was involved in a conversation with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover police officer.
Detectives with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say that Pless sent several photos of his face during the conversation that they sent for facial recognition to identify him.
Jail records state that Pless was being held on a $250,000 bond for each charge.
