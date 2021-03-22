Longtime RCSD deputy and former veteran passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the death of retired Colonel Joseph “Red” Lanier, Jr.
Lanier died on Sunday at the age of 85.
“It’s a sad day when you lose a friend because that’s what Colonel Lanier was too many of us,” said Sheriff Lott. “We lost a great man.”
Following a 34 year career with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lanier joined the RCSD in 1999. He was known around the department as “The Colonel” because of his grandfatherly nature.
Lott recalls Lanier as a true and dedicated servant in all aspects of his life. Lanier served in the Marine Corps, as President of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Association, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Project Hope Program which helped the elderly in the state.
Colonel Lanier passed his passion to serve on to his grandson, Joseph “Jody” Lanier IV; who joined the ranks of Deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in 2015 .
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.