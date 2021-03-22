Lexington Co. Coroner identities woman killed in head-on collision

Lexington Co. Coroner identities woman killed in head-on collision
(Source: ARC)
By Jazmine Greene | March 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 4:50 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a head-on collision early this morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Old Dunbar Road.

Officials say 32-year-old Kayla Marie Troutman was traveling east on Old Dunbar Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

Troutman was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not receive any injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.