First Alert - Warmer temperatures will arrive later this week
By Von Gaskin | March 22, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 7:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Expect temperatures to continue to climb this week.
  • Warmer temperatures reach the 80s Thursday - Saturday
  • Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday and continues through Friday
First Alert Weather Forecast

  • Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
  • Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
  • Thursday: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers (20%) Highs in the low 80s
