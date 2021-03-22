Columbia announces dates to reopen city pools, park buildings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After being closed for nearly a year, pools and park buildings in Columbia will soon be reopening.
With pool season just around the corner, the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department announced on Monday they plan to re-open all outdoor pools and splash pads on May 29. These locations include Drew Splash Pad, Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool. However, individual swim lessons will not be offered at this time.
The department also announced the reopening of several other amenities.
The following community centers will be reopening on May 3:
- Greenview Park
- Hyatt Park
- Lorick Park
- Pinehurst Park
- ML King Park
- Woodland Park
- Katheryn Bellfield Center
Hours of operations for these community centers will be: Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday (MLK Park and Hyatt Park only only) from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m..
Columbia Parks and Recreation also announced the following neighborhood centers will be reopening on May 3:
- St. Anna’s Park
- Melrose Park
- Emily Douglas Park
- Heathwood Park
- Hampton Park
- S. Edisto Park
- Sims Park
- Busby
Hours of operation for these neighborhood centers are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m..
Drew Wellness Center will reopen on May 3. Members of the wellness center are asked to bring their own towel until further notice and there will be no individual swim lessons. Instructor fitness classes will begin by May 17.
A modified youth baseball season is set to start in early May for T-Ball and Coaches Pitch. Baseball clinics for pitching mechanics, batting, fielding and throwing will also happen in early May.
Registration for Youth and Adult Summer Basketball Leagues will begin in mid-April. League play is slated to start the first week in June for both youth and adults.
Officials with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department are requiring to people at these locations to wear masks when interacting with the staff. They also requiring the practice of social distancing of six feet at all times. Visitation of park facilities will be limited based on their ability to maintain social distancing requirements.
