Clemson’s John Newman III enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson junior guard John Newman III enters the transfer portal. He announced the decision via Instagram on Monday afternoon.
“I am grateful for the experiences I’ve had and relationships I’ve built during my time at Clemson,” Newman wrote in his post. “I appreciate the love and support over the years as a Clemson Tiger.”
“I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal,” Newman continued. “I am looking forward to this next chapter and what the future holds for me.”
Newman started 31 games his sophomore season and averaged 9.5 points per game.
However, he saw a dip in playing time from his sophomore campaign to his junior season. He played eight minutes or less in the Tigers’ final six games on the 2020-21 season.
Newman’s shooting percentage dropped by nearly 10% from last year while averaging 3.9 ppg.
