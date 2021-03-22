Chapin teacher surprised as finalist for SC Teacher of the Year

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school teacher is a finalist for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.
Mrs. Amy Carter teaches at Chapin High School.
Monday morning, State Superintendent Molly Spearman surprised Carter at school with the news she was one of five state finalists for the award.
“Amy’s love and passion for education is evident the moment you walk into her classroom,” Spearman said. “Her leadership and dedication for teaching inspires not only her students but also her peers.”
As a finalist, Carter was also surprised with $10,000.
The state Department of Education said of Carter: “She believes that literature can keep us in touch with our humanity, and teach students empathy that can foster future citizens that are better keepers of each other.”
Carter now moves on to the final round of the competition. The winner of South Carolina Teacher of the Year receives $25,000 and a brand new BMW to drive during their one-year term as an education ambassador.
The teacher serves as the state spokesperson for educators, leads the State Teacher Forum and also provides mentorship and training to other educators.
