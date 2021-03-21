‘They just started screaming’: Woman describes panicky moment during reported shooting at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kelli Holmes was shopping at Hollister inside Northlake Mall when pure chaos occurred Saturday afternoon.
Holmes just saw people shouting and running, not knowing what was happening.
Northlake Mall in Charlotte was evacuated after a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Police said they found evidence of a shooting but have not found anyone who had been shot.
They believe they have a person of interest, someone “known” to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officers responded to the mall around 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a single gunshot fired inside, near the food court and AMC movie theater.
Holmes told WBTV she became scared when she saw a mass casualty evacuation bus outside, and SWAT Team run inside the mall.
“We were at Hollister and I was getting a package, and my wife was at the front of the store,” Holmes said. “She heard gunshots, and then she came actually running out with all these other people when they just started screaming.”
Officers designated a “family reunification area” at Belk’s lower-level parking lot.
Officers secured the area and have charged a juvenile suspect with the attempted murder of another juvenile.
They were taken into custody without incident on Sunday.
Police said three people were injured during the evacuation unrelated to the shooting.
“I thought they were joking, and then my wife came running and got out and grabbed me,” Holmes said. “And we just started running through the back hallways, through the back of the stores with all these other people from other stores.”
Officials say tactical medics were on scene assisting.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
