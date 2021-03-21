South Carolina snaps skid and earns first SEC win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina baseball snaps a six-game skid and secures its first SEC win of the season on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Gamecocks claim their series finale at second-ranked Vanderbilt, 6-5. With the win, the Gamecocks improve to 12-6 on the season.
The Commodores jumped out to an early 4-0 lead thru three innings. By the fourth frame, Vanderbilt was up 5-2.
Gamecock closer, Brett Kerry, checked into the game in the fourth inning. He was brilliant. Kerry looked comfortable and confident while mowing down Vanderbilt hitters. He recorded ten strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched, allowing no runs.
As he cooled off the Commodore bats, the Gamecocks found their confidence from the plate. In the 5th, Carolina plated a pair of runs, including one off a bunt single to third from Braylen Wimmer, scoring Colin Burgess to make it a one-run game, 5-4.
Head coach Mark Kingston was ejected following an exchange with the home plate umpire in the bottom of the 7th inning. The jury is out on whether or not what was said deserved an ejection.
It seemed to energize the Carolina dugout.
In the top of the 8th, Wes Clarke belted a sacrifice fly to score the tying run. Then, with the bags full for Andrew Eyster, he launched a drive deep to center. A diving catch saved more runs from coming home, but one was enough to give the Gamecocks a 6-5 advantage.
Kerry would shut it down from there to secure the victory.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.