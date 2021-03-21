Police searching for missing Rock Hill woman with dementia

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman believed to have dementia.
Elizabeth Annette Hull was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, possibly driving to Piedmont Medical Center to see her husband.
She is described as a 76-year-old 5′5″ tall white woman weighing around 140 pounds. Hull has gray hair and green eyes. She answers to Anette.
Hull is from Rock Hill and may be driving a silver or light blue Mercedes Benz with a South Carolina license plate reading QFP-330.
Anyone with information should call 803-628-3059.
