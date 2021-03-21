Police searching for missing Rock Hill woman with dementia

Police searching for missing Rock Hill woman with dementia
Elizabeth Annette Hull (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 21, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated March 21 at 10:07 AM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman believed to have dementia.

Elizabeth Annette Hull was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, possibly driving to Piedmont Medical Center to see her husband.

She is described as a 76-year-old 5′5″ tall white woman weighing around 140 pounds. Hull has gray hair and green eyes. She answers to Anette.

Hull is from Rock Hill and may be driving a silver or light blue Mercedes Benz with a South Carolina license plate reading QFP-330.

Anyone with information should call 803-628-3059.

