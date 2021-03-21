Over 1 million SC residents have begun vaccination process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 1 million South Carolina residents have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, according to DHEC.
Health officials say 594,172 Pfizer and 390,049 Moderna first doses have been administered so far.
Some South Carolinians still have mixed reactions about getting the vaccine.
“I’m thinking about it. I’ve heard stories about it so I’m kind of on the fence,” Lisa Kelly said.
Randi Vogel, however, expressed a different sentiment. “I’m not nervous at all. I think it’s going to be like the flu shot. There are chances you can get sick from that as well.”
Mother of three, Kim Evans, knows personally how bad COVID-19 can be after two of her children contracted the virus. She said she has already received the first dose of the vaccine.
“Because he has asthma we were able to get it. I hope more people get it because you vaccinate your kids for measles and mumps. I think that’s how it will be from now on,” Evans said.
So far, only 24% of South Carolina residents have started the vaccination process.
