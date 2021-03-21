FIRST ALERT- Warmer temperatures expected for the first week of Spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Expect a slight warm up today with highs reaching the low 60s
- More Sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70.
- Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday and continuing through Friday
First Alert Weather Summary
A stationary front is stalled south of the area with an area of Low Pressure. That is the reason for Showers Saturday night and early Sunday Morning. Most of the rain from the system will remain close to the coast and offshore. Starting tomorrow high pressure will continue to try and push in from the north. That means the rain chances will stay low and temperatures will start warming up for a few days. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday before rain returns Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Forecast
- Sunday: Cloudy. 30% AM Showers. Highs in the low 60s.
- Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
- Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
- Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
