Cagle leads Tigers to fifth straight series sweep

LOUISVILLE, KY — The No. 23/25 Clemson Softball Team (20-2, 12-2 ACC) swept its fifth consecutive series and 17th straight game with a 4-2 victory over Louisville (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Ulmer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. All four Clemson runs were thanks to freshman righty ace Valerie Cagle, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, including two home runs, and accounted for all four of Clemson’s RBIs. Cagle (12-1), the ACC’s leader in wins, also earned a complete-game victory in the circle after recording her second 14-strikeout performance of the series, and did not allow a single walk in Sunday’s series finale.