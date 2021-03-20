Shooting at Lexington County party leaves 1 hurt

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a shooting at a large social gathering in Lexington County has left one person hurt.
It happened Friday night on Alpine Road. That’s just outside of Swansea, off Whetstone Road near Hwy 321.
The person who was shot was hit in the upper body, but is expected to recover, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said.
Investigators have taken many witness statements about the shooting and collected potential evidence, Myrick added.
At this time, however, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
