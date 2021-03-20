SCHP trooper charged with aggravated assault

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A state trooper faces felony charges after deputies say he assaulted a man in Lexington.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Riglaw Circle, in a neighborhood off Platt Springs Road, according to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies said John Paul Batistia, 27, stopped at a house after seeing a man in the driveway.
Batistia, who works for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, asked the man what he was doing there.
When the man said he was on a date, Batistia grabbed him by the neck with both hands and slammed into the side of his truck, the incident report states.
Batistia is accused of then pulling out a knife and pointing it at the man he had pinned to the vehicle.
The victim was able to take Batistia to the ground and hold him in a way that prevented him from using the knife, the report said.
That’s when someone came out of the house and yelled at Batistia, and the men separated.
Batistia was wearing a SCHP ball cap at the time of the crime, as well as his badge, which he showed off to the man he assaulted, the report states.
When the victim examined his truck for damage, he found a knife puncture in one of his tires, which was flat.
Deputies said the victim has injuries to his neck and face.
Batistia is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.
Court documents show SCHP has been notified of their trooper’s arrest. WIS has reached out to the agency for comment.
