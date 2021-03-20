SC basketball fans excited for the return of March Madness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been two years since we felt the madness.
After the NCAA decided to cancel the 2020 tournament due to concerns over COVID-19, many fans anxiously awaited the return of their favorite March tradition.
“Just thrilled after 710 days since the last March Madness game, to bring games back,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior VP of Basketball.
It’s clear people in the Midlands missed their NCAA tournament basketball.
“It’s so hectic right now that people want you to change the TV before they even sit down and order food,” said Natalia Gather, a bartender at The Grand in Columbia.
No hoops fan is spending this Friday too far away from a TV.
“It’s awesome, we missed a whole year of it,” one viewer said. “Last year I was devastated, I’m a huge basketball fan.”
An Ohio family in town for a wedding couldn’t miss their Ohio State Buckeye’s first round game, catching it in the bar at The Grand.
But as is tradition this month--brackets were busted.
“Ohio State losing puts my bracket down,” the fan said. “My bracket’s already destroyed. I had them going to the Final Four unfortunately, but like I said it is what it is.”
Win or lose, hoops fans are just happy that the madness is back in March.
“It’s March, anything can happen,” he said.
