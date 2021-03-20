Newberry bar fight ends with 2 people shot, police say

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A fight at a bar in Newberry on Friday night led to a shooting that left two people hurt, police said.
Police were called around midnight to Pour Richards, a bar on Main Street in Newberry.
Officers said a fight had spilled into the street, and that’s when the shooting happened.
Two people were hurt in the shooting, but they are both expected to survive, police said. One victim does need surgery and was flown to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
Investigators said the shooting victims were involved in the fight.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.
